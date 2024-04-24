Delhi Police arrests 2 for allegedly impersonating as RTO officials, duping man of Rs 50,000

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested to men who allegedly impersonated as RTO officials and duped a person of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of providing duplicate NOC of his vehicle, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Mishra and Sarvesh Kumar Sharma, they said.

According to police, a person reported at South Cyber police station that on April 11, he sent a request to the RTO, Sarai Kale Khan, requesting to issue duplicate NOC of his vehicle.

"Subsequently on April 15, he received a call from an unknown person who impersonated as a working clerk in RTO at Janakpuri and told him that he can help him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

The officer further said the accused duped Rs 7,500 from him as NOC cancellation fees. After some time, the complainant received another call from another person who impersonated as RTO inspector and defrauded the complainant of Rs 43,300 on the pretext of issuing duplicate NOC.

"After taking the money none of them answered the calls of the complainant. An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched," said the DCP.

Police said they checked the bank account of the accused. The police team got to know that the numbers used by the fraudsters were being used in Lucknow and identified one person.

"A raid was conducted at Lucknow and Ajay Mishra was arrested along with Sarvesh Kumar Sharma. During interrogation, the two accused disclosed that they both were jobless. They said they discussed it with co-accused Sumit Mehra who is a friend of Sharma and brother-in-law of Mishra. They planned to dupe innocent people by impersonating themselves as RTO agents," said the DCP.

He said they created a profile on a website in the name of RTO office to cheat people. Efforts are being made to nab Mishra. PTI BM KSS KSS