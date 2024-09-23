Delhi police arrests 2 for 'digital arrest' fraud

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Two people were arrested here for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of digital arrest by posing as crime branch officials, police said on Monday.

'Digital arrest' is a tactic where the accused pose as law enforcement agency officials, like CBI or customs officials, and threatens people of arrest by making video calls in the name of fake international parcels, they said.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Singh (26) and Sachin Sangwan (25).

"On March 28, 2023, Saurabh Pillay lodged an online complaint on NCRP web where he told police that he received a call from an international courier company representative who told that a package was booked in his name from Mumbai containing an ATM card, a sim card and a passport," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The employee advised him to inform the police and file a complaint at Colaba police station and transferred the call to some crime branch officers who interrogated him on a video call. They told him that they had issued an arrest warrant against him, Meena said.

"The complainant was cheated of Rs 4.95 lakh on the pretext of digital arrest. A case was registered and an investigation was taken up. The money trail was monitored and two persons were identified in the case as Rakesh Singh and Sachin Sangwan," Meena added.

"On verification address and local inquiry, it was revealed that the accused were in judicial custody in Tihar jail in another cyber cheating case of the south district in Delhi," the DCP said.

Production warrant of accused Rakesh Singh and Sachin Sangwan was issued by the court and they were arrested on September 17. Further investigation is underway, the DCP added. PTI BM HIG