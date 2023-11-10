Delhi Police arrests 2 'iron rod sellers' from Bihar for defrauding over 100

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two persons from Bihar who allegedly defrauded more than 100 people "selling" iron rods and TMT bars at a cheaper cost, officials said on Friday.

The fraud was reported on September 29 by one Prduman Tiwari, an iron rod wholesaler, with Cyber Police of northeast district.

Tiwari told the police that he was searching for rods and TMT bars online and came across an advertisement and approached the seller.

"A person introduced himself as a representative from sales department of TMT bars. Eventually, a deal for 25 tons of iron rods at a cost of Rs 13.33 lakh was finalised," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

According to police, Tiwari paid Rs 6.70 lakh in advance to the seller, who later sent him a quotation of the deal over WhatsApp. Later he stopped taking his calls.

Police registered an FIR into the matter and launched an investigation.

"On the basis of technical surveillance, multiple raids were conducted in Nalanda and Patna of Bihar and the team arrested two persons who were identified as Deepak Kumar (28), and Jitendra Kumar (32)," said the DCP.

During interrogation, the two confessed to their crime and revealed they were operating in a group from a location in Patna city and had duped more than 100 in the last one year.

They used to take 50 per cent of the payment and later switch off their phones. The frauds used the money to live a lavish lifestyle, spending it on buying SUVs and sports bikes, DCP Tirkey said.

Police have recovered 15 mobile phones, 25 SIM cards, 20 ATM cards, seven cheque books, four passbooks, and one wi-fi dongle from their premises. PTI BM BM VN VN