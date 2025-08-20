Delhi Police arrests 2 members of Saddam Gori gang for attempt to murder

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two members of the Saddam Gori gang for their alleged involvement in an attempt to murder case in west Delhi’s Ranhola area, an official said on Wednesday.

Jaswant Singh alias Jimmy (38) and Ankit Yadav (32), both residents of Uttam Nagar, were apprehended from the Dwarka area, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the incident took place on August 17 when the accused, along with their associate named Nishant Yadav, opened fire on a man identified as Azad Alam, who suffered injuries on his shoulder and palm.

The firing was allegedly the fallout of a gang rivalry over the torching of a motorcycle, the officer said.

Nishant Yadav was caught on the spot by the locals along with the weapon used in the crime, while the other two fled.

On receiving a tip-off about the movement of Jaswant and Ankit, police laid a trap and arrested the duo.

Singh, a known gangster, was previously involved in four criminal cases, including attempt to murder and firing incidents.

Yadav, who had a case under the Arms Act registered against him, allegedly provided logistical support and illegal arms to the gang members, the officer said. PTI BM ARI