Delhi Police arrests 2 members of 'Thak-Thak' gang, recovers diamond jewellery

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) With the arrest of two members of 'Thak-Thak' gang including a woman, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a theft case where diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore was stolen from a car in Agra.

According to police, they have recovered 23 diamond articles from the accused out of 36 articles which were reportedly stolen from the car of a diamond merchant last week.

The male accused has been identified as Kunal (23), a resident of Madangir in Delhi. However, police have not revealed the name of the 38-year-old woman accused who is from Inderpuri area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that members of the gang mainly target businessmen and jewellery shop owners moving in luxury vehicles.

Elaborating about the gang's modus operandi, Chauhan said, "The gang members move in group of two to four people riding motorcycle/scooter and use different techniques of 'thak-thak' to commit snatching/thefts from the vehicles." "After setting the target, they used to stop the targeted vehicles by diverting the attention of the driver or passengers. Either they puncture the rear left tyre of the vehicle at any crossing, or pour oil on the bonnet of the targeted vehicle. Sometimes, they used to throw eggs on the wind shield of the targeted vehicle," said the DCP.

On Tuesday morning, police got information about members of the gang and a trap was laid at Sector 4 in Pushp Vihar.

"At around 6.15 am, the police team intercepted a pedestrian woman. Upon her search, diamond jewellery articles were recovered from her possession. The woman disclosed that she along with her other gang members committed the theft in Loha Mandi area of Agra last week," said the DCP.

The woman also told police that one of her associates was coming to meet her as both of them have to go to dispose the stolen jewellery articles. Later, the team also arrested Kunal and some more jewellery articles were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

The DCP further said that on June 16, an FIR was registered at Loha Mandi police station in Agra regarding theft of 36 diamond articles valued at Rs 1 crore, Rs 1 lakh cash and a laptop from a car of the diamond merchant.

"The gang was involved in committing such crimes in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Accused Kunal was previously involved in five different cases in Delhi and the woman in a theft case in Bhopal," said the DCP. PTI BM BM KVK KVK