Delhi Police arrests 2001 Bihar riot murder case accused from Moti Bagh

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A 32-year-old man wanted in a three years old murder case in Bihar has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Aftab had been evading arrest and hiding in Delhi all this while, they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said Aftab was arrested from south Delhi's Moti Bagh area on a tip-off.

"On June 1, at around 7.30 am, he was spotted on a motorcycle and was overpowered by a team," he said.

According to the ACP, Aftab has been an accused in a case of a murder that took place in 2021 in the Wajidpur area of Darbhanga.