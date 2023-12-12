Delhi Police arrests 3 arms traffickers, seizes 11 semi-automatic pistols

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an interstate firearms trafficking gang with the arrest of three people and seizure of 11 semi-automatic pistols, officials said on Tuesday.

During investigation, it was learnt that the seized firearms were meant to be supplied to criminals and arms traffickers in Delhi and some states, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

Those arrested are Vimal Kumar (19), Sumit Kumar (19) and Amarjeet Singh (35).

The DCP said a team was working for the last four months to identify the accused.

"On December 4, specific information was received that two members of the arms trafficking gang, identified as Vimal Kumar and Sumit Kumar, had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and that they would come to Delhi to deliver it," he said.

They reached near Pul Prahladpur underpass to deliver the pistols, Alok Kumar said and added that a police team arrested them.

He said 10 semi-automatic pistols were seized from the duo.

Police said among those procuring guns from Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers were hardcore criminals.

They used purchase pistols from Singh for Rs 8,000 a piece and sell it at Rs 25,000 a piece to criminals, officials said.

"They have already supplied more than 50 firearms in the last two years. Singh, a supplier, was arrested from the Nizamuddin railway station on December 5 and one semi-automatic pistol was seized from him. Singh is a history-sheeter. Further investigation is in progress," DCP Kumar said. PTI BM BM ANB ANB