Delhi Police arrests 3 brothers for murder over old rivalry

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three brothers for allegedly stabbing a man to death due to an old rivalry in outernorth Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused -- Manish, Rajesh alias Haddi and Raja -- were absconding since September last year after the alleged, he said.

They were wanted in a case registered under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Non-bailable warrants had already been issued against them by a Delhi court, the police said.

The case was registered on the complaint of Akbar, who alleged that the accused had earlier threatened him and his brother Raja over a previous quarrel.

The police said that on the day of the incident, Manish, along with his brothers Rajesh and Raja and their associates, allegedly launched a pre-planned attack on the complainant's group. During the assault, Badshah, a close friend of the complainant, was allegedly stabbed multiple times and collapsed on the spot. He was later declared dead, a senior police officer said.

The police received inputs that the accused were hiding in the Begusarai district of Bihar.

On January 8, all three accused were traced and arrested from Begusarai, the police said, adding that the trio allegedly confessed to their involvement in the murder during sustained interrogation.

The police said Manish is involved in more than 35 criminal cases, including theft, offences under the Arms Act and attempt to murder. Raja has three previous cases registered against him, while Rajesh alias Haddi is also allegedly involved in several serious offences.