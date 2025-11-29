Delhi Police arrests 3 delivery workers in UP for robbing Rs 5 lakh from collection agent

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A month after three men allegedly robbed Rs 5 lakh from a collection agent in Delhi's Shadipur, police arrested the accused from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Ram Avtar (24), Sikander (25) and Veeru Sonkar (20), natives of Gonda, who had been working as delivery executives in Delhi, were arrested on Friday, officials said.

"The robbery took place on October 22 when an online grocery delivery company's collection rider, who had collected Rs 5 lakh from several outlets, was intercepted in Shadipur by the bike-borne men. They blocked his path and snatched the cash bag before fleeing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

An investigation was launched based on the complaint lodged by the collection agent. The police examined CCTV footage across multiple locations, eventually identifying the motorcycle used in the crime. It was found that the vehicle was stolen.

The CCTV trail also yielded clear images of the suspects, prompting investigators to tap local informants, who indicated they were residing in the Faridpuri area, the DCP said.

Technical surveillance, including analysis of mobile numbers and call detail records, suggested the three had travelled to Uttar Pradesh after the robbery, from where they were arrested.

The police recovered Rs 1,37,500 in cash from Ram Avtar's possession. A motorcycle and an expensive mobile phone, allegedly purchased with the robbed amount, were seized from Veeru's possession.

Sikander had deposited Rs 1,53,000, his share of the loot, in his bank account, which has now been frozen. Clothes worn by the accused during the crime have also been seized, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they previously worked for online delivery companies and had registered accounts on the delivery platforms. They also disclosed the involvement of Manoj, an absconding associate, who worked at the company's outlet in Patel Nagar.

Manoj allegedly provided them with details of the complainant's movements, including scooter details and cash collection.

Police said the three also confessed to involvement in two earlier snatching cases in Ranjit Nagar. Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused, they added. PTI SSJ ANM ANM