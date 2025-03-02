Delhi Police arrests 3 drug peddlers , seizes MDMA worth Rs 85 lakh

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested three drug peddlers and seized 170 grams of MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstasy, worth approximately Rs 85 lakh from them, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were supplying drugs in the Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a raid on February 24 near Masoodpur village. Three suspects attempted to flee, but two -- Md Rahul (23) and SK Sabir (36) -- were apprehended.

"A search led to the recovery of 97 grams of MDMA. During interrogation, they revealed that their accomplice, Md Babul, had escaped. The police arrested Babul on February 28 and recovered 73 grams of MDMA from him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The accused were part of a drug trafficking network linked to jailed drug peddlers Aryan and Toni.

They used encrypted communication and intermediaries to avoid detection, the DCP said.

Sabir had no prior record, while Babul had been booked under the NDPS Act in Faridabad. Rahul, Babul's younger brother, had recently joined the network, he added. PTI BM ARD