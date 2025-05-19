Delhi Police arrests 3 for attacking, injuring members of rival group due to long-standing feud

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Three people have been arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly attacking and injuring as many members of a rival group due to a long-standing feud, police said on Monday.

The accused -- Sagar, Bhola, and Badal -- aged 19-years-old and residents of Civil Lines, were wanted in connection with a targeted attack that took place on April 30 that left three people injured, they said.

According to police, the assault stemmed from a long-standing feud between two groups when in 2022, an associate of the complainant had killed Sagar's close friend.

Based on a tip-off police arrested the three on May 17 near Sector 13 metro station, Dwarka, a police officer said.

The complainant, Lucky was waiting with his friend Jaideep near Mother Dairy on Majnu Ka Tilla Road when the group -- including Sagar, his brother Badal, Bhola, and Sumit -- confronted and attacked him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

The attack was a retaliation for the murder of Sagar's friend in 2022, allegedly by one of Lucky’s associates, he said.

During the assault, Bhola caught Lucky by the hair while Badal restrained him. Sumit beat him with a stick, and Sagar stabbed him multiple times, Indora said.

When Jaideep and another friend, Dilshad, tried to intervene, they too were also assaulted. Dilshad was stabbed in the stomach, and Jaideep suffered an arm injury, the DCP added.

As locals raised an alarm, the attackers fled on two vehicles -- a motorcycle and a scooter -- abandoning one of them in haste. A case was registered at Civil Lines police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (general explanations), he said.

During interrogation, police found that the three accused came from modest backgrounds and had fallen into criminal activities after associating with local miscreants.

Sagar and Badal, who are twins, lost their father in 2021 and are still pursuing studies while Bhola, a school dropout, said he began substance abuse after spending time with local criminals. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ SSJ OZ OZ