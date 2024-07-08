Delhi Police arrests 3 for killing 38-year-old man over monetary dispute

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three men for killing a 38-year-old man over a monetary dispute in north Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Chandarpal Bhati (48) and his two friends Vinay Bhati (24) and Ombir Singh Bhati (36), they said.

"On July 5, an information was received at Kotwali police station regarding a murder near the Old Delhi Railway Station. A team was sent to the spot and the man was identified as Gaurav Thakur, who used to sell water to small stalls near the railway station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

The officer further said that an FIR of murder was registered and an investigation was taken up.

"Total two different teams were formed and the team checked 30 to 35 CCTV cameras. The team got to know that Thakur was last seen with Chandarpal, Vinay and Ombir on July 4. When their mobile phones were checked, their phones were switch off," said the DCP.

According to the police, the trio were nabbed from Seemapuri in Delhi and Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. They claimed that Thakur had not returned an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh borrowed from Chandrapal Bhati, police said.

Chandarpal along with his associates Ombir and Vinay arranged two country-made pistols and called Thakur for drinks, during which Chanderpal shot him in the neck and fled from there, said the DCP, adding that two country-made pistols and a car were recovered from their possession. PTI BM BM MNK MNK