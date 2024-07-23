Delhi Police arrests 3 from Dehradun in insurance fraud

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested three men from Dehradun for their alleged involvement in duping people on the pretext of renewing insurance policies, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Vipin Pal (22), Shivanshu Kumar (23), and Mohammad Farmaan (24), residents of Uttar Pradesh, who were arrested on Sunday, they said.

"These accused cheated a 55-year-old woman, a resident of northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar. She alleged that on June 22, she received a call from an unknown person who informed her that her insurance agent had cancelled her life insurance policy and that if she wanted a refund, she would need to pay some processing fees," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The accused lured the victim into paying Rs 4.08 lakh in two transactions, after which they turned off their mobile phones, he said.

"The team checked different bank accounts and identified three individuals who were apprehended from Dehradun," Tirkey said.

"Police had recovered 11 Aadhar cards, 28 ATM cards, 21 bank passbooks, eight chequebooks, five PAN cards, 11 SIM cards, and eight mobile phones from their possession," he said.