Delhi Police arrests 3 in south Delhi iPhone snatching

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Two men were arrested for robbing a woman travelling in an auto of her phone in south Delhi, along with a third in connection with the crime, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sat Narayan, 23, and Aman, 22, both of whom snatched the woman's iPhone, and Vichitra Puri, 26, the receiver of the phone, they said.

Police scanned over 250 CCTV footage on a 16 km route to track the accused, they claimed.

The woman teacher, a resident of Jawahar Park in Deoli, was returning home from her school in an auto-rickshaw when two bike-borne men snatched her mobile phone near Khoka Market in Saket.

The woman, who fell down on the road during the robbery, sustained injuries in her head, eyes, and nose.

According to her, she had boarded an auto-rickshaw around 2.10 pm from PVR Saket and was attacked on her way home.

"Nobody helped me. The auto-rickshaw driver called my family and took me to a hospital," she said.

The victim said that two men on a black motorcycle snatched her phone and she fell off the auto-rickshaw in the struggle to hold on to her phone, police said.

"They were not wearing helmets. I received a head injury, my nose got fractured and there is clotting below my eye," she said.

In their investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from several sources and saw two men on a bike engaging in a robbery with their faces hidden behind a muffler, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Their location was traced to K-Block in Sangam Vihar and Tughlakabad village. Police conducted raids and nabbed Narayan and Aman, and later Puri, who had the stolen phone on him, the DCP said.

One country-made pistol, one live cartridge, six snatched or stolen mobile phones, and seven stolen two-wheelers were recovered from their possession, police said. PTI NIT VN VN