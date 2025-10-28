Delhi Police arrests 3 men for carrying out high-profile robbery in Rajasthan by posing as cops

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly carrying out a high-profile robbery in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar by posing as police personnel and using a modified Gypsy vehicle fitted with a red beacon, an official said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police arrested Baljinder Singh (50) and his son Saravjeet Singh (25) – residents of Punjab – and their accomplice Surender Singh (40) from Delhi, in a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police.

On the night of October 18, five to six armed robbers entered the house of Gurcharan Singh, threatening the family members at gunpoint and searching their belongings. When the complainant raised an alarm, the robbers fled with mobile phones and valuables, police said.

A case was registered the next day under multiple sections, they added.

"Based on a tip-off, a team began technical surveillance. The team zeroed in on Baljinder Singh, a habitual offender with a record of more than 52 criminal cases across several states,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said that Baljinder had earlier been convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and served a 17-year prison term. He was tracked down and arrested from Delhi’s Chander Vihar, leading to the arrests of Saravjeet Singh and Surender Singh in overnight raids.

"Baljinder is a seasoned criminal who has been operating across multiple states and was out on bail at the time of the robbery. His associates have now been apprehended and handed over to the police. Further investigation is underway," the officer said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ