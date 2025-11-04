Delhi Police arrests 3 proclaimed offenders in murder of man

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three proclaimed offenders, including a woman, her sister and brother-in-law, for allegedly killing the woman's husband, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the intervening night of May 20 and 21, when a violent clash erupted between two families, leading to a stabbing in which a man named Samsad was killed.

Six of the accused had already been arrested, while the deceased's wife, her sister and brother-in-law, identified as Nijam, had been absconding ever since the crime had taken place.

Investigations revealed that the woman, the deceased's wife, was previously married to Samsad's brother, who had died by suicide. Samsad allegedly harassed her, which led the three accused to conspire and carry out the fatal attack.

The police said a team used technical surveillance and local intelligence to track down and arrest the three accused from the Narela Industrial Area. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the murder.