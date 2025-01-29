Delhi Police arrests 39-year-old man in rape case

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man wanted in a rape case registered against him at the Alipur Police Station, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Firoz, a proclaimed offender, was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000, the police said.

Firoz, a resident of Dulia Colony, Alipur, was accused of repeatedly raping a woman at gunpoint and threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the crime, they said.

The case was registered on February 11, 2022. Though initially arrested, he was later granted bail. However, fearing conviction, he skipped the court proceedings and went into hiding, the police said.

"A Crime Branch team worked for two months to locate the fugitive. Call detail records (CDRs) and IP data records (IPDRs) of Firoz's relatives helped trace his movements. After multiple raids in Delhi-NCR, the team arrested him Mubarakpur Dabas, Delhi," said the officer.

During the operation, Firoz attempted to flee through narrow lanes, prompting a chase by the team. Firoz, an eighth-grade dropout, worked as a mechanic in a rice mill. He has three children and had relocated to Bardhaman, West Bengal, to work as a labourer while evading authorities, the police said.

He had a prior criminal history, with three cases related to hurt and affray registered against him, they said. PTI BM AS AS