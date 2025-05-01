Delhi Police arrests 40-year-old man for raping minor neighbour

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly raped his minor neighbour, aged about 16-17 years, in Uttam Nagar, an official said on Thursday.

"He allegedly threatened her and raped her seven to eight times in the following days. When she got sick, she was taken to a hospital where it was discovered that she was pregnant," a senior police official said.

Police said that they received a complaint about the matter and registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We are investigating the entire matter. We got to know that the accused is a neighbour of the victim. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the police officer. PTI BM BM MNK MNK