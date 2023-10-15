Delhi Police arrests 5 in Mundka petrol pump robbery

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five persons for allegedly robbing a petrol pump at gunpoint in outer Delhi's Mundka area, an officer said on Sunday.

He said they have recovered two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, and two motorcycles used in the crime from their possession.

"On October 11, the Mundka Police Station had registered a case of robbery and relevant provisions of Arms Act after they got a complaint regarding the incident. We procured CCTV footage of the incident and started an investigation into the matter," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) Jimmy Chiram.

He said a police team formed for the task arrested five men identified as Kailash Mehto, 30, Pandav Kumar, 20, Guddu, 27, Mahavir Kumar, 30, and a 19-year-old Ashish Kumar. All five confessed to their crime, said Chiram. PTI BM SLB VN VN