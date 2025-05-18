Delhi Police arrests 5 including three juveniles for killing minor over rivalry

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi Police claimed to have solved a murder case by arresting five people, including three juveniles, for the allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy in a park for joining their rival criminal group, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the body of a blood-soaked of Rehan alias Seelampuriya was found lying between a bench and a pathway inside the park on the night of May 16.

A police team was on patrolling the area around 11.30 pm, spotted his body and alerted other officers at the Seelampur police station, they said.

Senior officers reached the spot along with a police team and took him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police said a crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and collected evidence.

"The team launched an operation and apprehended two suspects, including a juvenile, within hours. Based on CCTV footage, the team conducted multiple raids and arrested three more of the accused, including two juveniles," a police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were a part of the same criminal group along with Rehan. However, the victim had recently started associating with a rival group, leading to internal conflicts, he said.

The accused called him to the park on the pretext of resolving the matter and when he resisted, they attacked him using stones, broken bricks, and a shaving blade, the officer added.

They fled the scene after killing him, he said.

The accused were identified as -- 23-year-old Faiz alias Ali, a history-sheeter, 22-year-old Rahil alias Sahil and three juveniles aged 15 to 17 years. Further investigation is underway to probe the involvement of the accused in other criminal cases, police added.