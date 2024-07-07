Delhi Police arrests 6 cyber fraudsters from Bihar, Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested six cyber fraudsters from Bihar and Jharkhand who used to “sell their bank accounts” on the commission basis and dupe people, officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Raushan Kumar Shukla, Shivendra Kumar, Tushar Karmakar, Sagar Karmakar, Rahul Patro and Raju Patro, they said.

According to police, the complainant saw an advertisement online where someone was seeking financial help for their ailing relative.

So, the woman mentioned her contact information under the post, they said.

On December 2 last year, the woman got a call from an unknown number. The caller told her that his relative is in need of money for medical purposes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Later, he called again and told her that his friend, Raushan Kumar Shukla, will call her for the same purpose, he said.

"After some time the complainant got a WhatsApp call from another mobile number. The complainant transferred Rs 3 lakh on December 3, as help. Later the accused switched off their mobile phone and an FIR was lodged," the DCP said, adding that an investigation was taken up after this.

After tracing the account trail, it was found that about Rs 36 lakh was circulated among several bank accounts, the police said.

"Following this, Raushan was arrested from Bettiah in Bihar. During interrogation he disclosed that he had shared all his bank account details with co-accused Shivendra Kumar, on a percentage basis and later on the bank details were shared with other co-accused Mantu Thakur and Vikash Thakur. After this, Shivendra was also arrested on May 23,” the DCP said.

“The other co-accused Mantu Thakur and Vikash Thakur are still at large," the officer said.

Police said that other people were arrested on June 27, who disclosed that they had shared their account details to other accused on the commission basis. Further investigation into the matter is undergoing. PTI BM NB NB