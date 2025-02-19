Delhi Police arrests 6 for stone pelting in Southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested six people, three of whom are juveniles, for allegedly being involved in a stone-pelting incident in Madanpur Khadar, an official said on Tuesday. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, followign which the police initiated an inquiry.

The purported video showed a group of peoplecreating a nuisance in a colony.

The police officer stated that three PCR calls were received on February 16 regarding the incident. A team was dispatched to the spot to investigate, but no eyewitnesses came forward to give statements. However, some locals, on the condition of anonymity, named five individuals involved in the altercation, including two adults and three minors, the police said.

The accused, identified as Sanjeev (20) and Sudhansoo (20), along with three minor boys aged between 12 and 14, were found to have engaged in stone-pelting over a minor dispute, the officer added.

The police apprehended them, and the two adults were booked. The minors were later released into their parents’ custody, the officer said.

During further investigation, another suspect, Aman (21), was identified. He was later traced and apprehended at Pushta in Kalindi Kunj Road, where the police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. Aman was arrested, the officer said.

"We are searching for other accused as well. Further investigation is underway," the officer added.PTI BM ARD ARD