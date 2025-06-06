Delhi Police arrests absconding murder accused linked to Kapil Sangwan gang

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a key member of the notorious Kapil Sangwan gang, officials said on Friday.

Amardeep alias Amar Lochab (48), a resident of Auchandi village in Bawana, was wanted in a murder case in Faridabad and was absconding for nearly two years, they said.

According to police, the accused was also wanted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Arms Act.

"Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near a canal on the Tikri-Jharoda road in the Mundka area on Thursday evening. The accused was spotted loitering near the canal, apparently waiting for someone. When police tried to intercept him, he attempted to flee. He was overpowered after a brief chase," DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

During a search, police recovered a semi-automatic (.32) pistol and three live cartridges from his possession, the DCP said.

Amardeep worked as a handler, operative and informer for the Kapil Sangwan gang, the officer said.

During questioning, he confessed to his involvement in three criminal cases -- a witness murder case in Faridabad, a MCOCA case, and a case under the Arms Act. He was declared a proclaimed offender in the MCOCA case, the officer said.

"Amardeep is accused of killing Surajbhan alias Ballu Dinpur on January 30, 2024, in Faridabad. His criminal history includes involvement in a 2013 cheating case and a 2020 dacoity case in Dwarka," the DCP said.

The accused is being interrogated for more inputs about the Sangwan gang's network, associates and arms supply routes, he added. PTI BM ARI