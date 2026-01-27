Delhi Police arrests absconding rape convict from Gurugram

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended an absconding convict from Gurugram, who had raped his then domestic help's daughter in 2016, officials said on Tuesday.

He has also been accused of raping his wife's minor relative in 2022, they said.

The accused, identified as Karan Doltani (33), a resident of Matiala Extension in west Delhi, was arrested on Monday following sustained surveillance and specific intelligence, the police said.

"Doltani had been absconding in connection with a case registered under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC at Bindapur police station. The case pertains to the rape of the daughter of his then domestic help at his residence," a senior police officer said.

He was earlier convicted in the case and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment by a competent court. He was later granted interim bail for 28 days on medical grounds related to his wife, but failed to surrender after the expiry of the bail period.

Further verification revealed that he was also wanted in another case dated September 2, 2022, registered at the same police station under a rape-cum-POCSO matter, the police said.

He had been evading the legal process in that case as well, they said.

"Both manual and technical surveillance were mounted, and a tip-off suggested that the accused would be near the Ghamroj Toll Plaza area in Gurugram, Haryana," he said, adding that they laid a trap and apprehended him from the toll road near Ghamroj.

The police described the accused as a habitual offender with previous involvement in serious sexual offences. Further legal proceedings are underway, they added. PTI SSJ SSJ APL APL