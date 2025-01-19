Delhi Police arrests active member of Hashim Baba gang

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old member of Hashim Baba gang, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

A pistol and five bullets were seized from the accused, Chetan Sharma, an active member of the Hasim Baba gang, he said.

Based on a tip-off Sharma was arrested on Saturday from Khichdipur area, he added.

Sharma is a history-sheeter and wanted in theft, attempted murder, and extortion. In 2023, he attempted to extort a local bootlegger and fired at him when he refused, police said. PTI BM OZ OZ