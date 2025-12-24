Delhi Police arrests alleged kingpin of organised crime syndicate under MCOCA

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged kingpin of an organised crime syndicate under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Outer North Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Sharma alias Vivek, is a resident of Swaroop Nagar, police said.

Sharma headed an organised criminal syndicate allegedly involved in serious offences such as robbery, dacoity, murder, abduction and assaults on public servants over the past decade.

The police said the syndicate operated for pecuniary gain, using violence, coercion and intimidation to commit crimes and extort property, creating fear among residents in several parts of the city.

The accused is a habitual offender with 19 criminal cases registered against him across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including cases under the Arms Act, the police said.

Investigators said Sharma had been evading arrest and had failed to join the investigation despite repeated notices. Non-bailable warrants were issued against him on November 18, followed by proclamation proceedings on December 2, a senior police officer said.

He was eventually arrested on December 15, after which the police obtained his custody for further investigation.

During police custody, search operations were conducted to trace other members of the syndicate. A confessional statement under Section 18 of the MCOCA was recorded on December 19.

The police said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other associates of the syndicate.