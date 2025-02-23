Delhi Police arrests associate of Neeraj Bawana gang

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A suspected associate of the Neeraj Bawana gang was arrested from the Hari Nagar area, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

Deepak Sharma (28) had been declared a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case, he added.

The police received information that Sharma was hiding in Hari Nagar where he was expected to meet an associate. Acting on the tip-off, they launched an operation and nabbed the accused on February 20, the official said.

Sharma has a history of criminal activities and is a close associate of key Bawana gang member Rakesh alias Sunny, he said.

The arrested accused is facing seven cases related to snatching and Arms Act violations, registered across several police stations in Dwarka, he added. PTI BM SZM SZM