Delhi Police arrests burglar, recovers stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a burglar and recovered goods worth around Rs 4 lakh stolen in a daytime burglary reported in Rohini earlier this month, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mohit alias Khapitar (25), a resident of Sultanpuri, who was previously involved in 19 cases of burglary and theft, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at the Budh Vihar police station after a complaint of daytime burglary was received on February 5.

Mohit, who was held in his rented accommodation in Sultanpuri on February 14, confessed to his involvement in the burglary during interrogation, and the stolen items were recovered at his instance, the officer said.

The recovered items included one gold mangalsutra, around 500 gm of silver articles, cash amounting to Rs 5,510 and two stolen mobile phones.

The silver items included one pair of pendants, two pairs of anklets, an antique silver chain and eight silver coins, the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI