Delhi Police arrests couple wanted in Chennai for Rs 1.79 crore cyber fraud

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a husband-wife duo wanted by the Chennai cybercrime wing in connection with an online fraud of siphoning off nearly Rs 1.79 crore, an official said on Friday.

According to Delhi Police, Ranjana Maurya and her husband Shivanand Maurya(44), both residents of Jharoda in north Delhi, were arrested in a joint operation with the Chennai cybercrime unit.

"The arrests were made on the request of the Chennai cyber police, which was probing a case registered at the Ashok Nagar police station in Chennai," a police officer said.

The officer said the fraudulent amount was transferred to a bank account held in the name of Ranjana Maurya.

Raids were carried out at the couple's residence and workplace, leading to their arrest, police said.

During interrogation, the couple disclosed that they allowed a man named Imran, a resident of Meerut, to use Rajana's bank account.

Around Rs 5 lakh was deposited in the account, which they later withdrew and handed over to Imran in return for a commission of Rs 1 lakh. Delhi Police also conducted raids in Meerut to trace Imran who is absconding.

Ranjana, originally from Hyderabad, is a homemaker, while her husband Shivanand is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The duo was produced before a Delhi court, which granted them transit remand till September 12 for further investigation. PTI BM SMV ARI