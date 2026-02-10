Delhi Police arrests crime syndicate kingpin under MCOC Act

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 34-year-old alleged kingpin of an organised crime syndicate under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused -- identified as Mukesh alias Punit, a resident of Narela -- has a long criminal history spanning over a decade and is suspected of heading a violent syndicate involved in murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, arms offences and criminal conspiracy across several parts of Delhi and neighbouring Haryana, the official said.

Mukesh was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation after police secured approval to invoke provisions of the MCOC Act in a case registered at Narela police station.

"Mukesh entered the world of crime in 2012 and gradually emerged as a habitual offender. Over the years, multiple cases were registered against him at police stations including Narela, Alipur, Swaroop Nagar, Bawana, Kanjhawala, Samaipur Badli and Shahbad Dairy in Delhi, as well as at Jhajjar and Rewari in Haryana," the officer said.

The cases include offences under sections related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation and various provisions of the Arms Act.

Investigations have revealed that Mukesh operated as the kingpin of an organised syndicate, controlling and directing activities of several associates, including Pradeep, Vikas, Vinod and Pardeep.

Police further said the accused had operational links with the notorious Gogi gang, which significantly enhanced the criminal reach and impact of the syndicate in outernorth Delhi and adjoining areas.

"With the arrest of Mukesh, the activities of the organised crime syndicate have been dealt a major blow," the officer said. PTI BM BM ARB ARB ARB