Delhi Police arrests cyber fraudster from Kolkata for duping man of Rs 23 lakh

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old cyber fraudster for duping a Delhi based man of Rs 23 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Ayan Das, from Kolkata in West Bengal, allegedly supplied victims' bank accounts to fraud syndicates on a commission basis, police said.

During the operation, five smartphones, a laptop, five cheque books, a passbook, and three proprietorship stamps were recovered from his possession, a police officer said.

A Delhi based man, Srinivasan AK (56) lodged a complaint that he was duped into investing Rs 23 lakh in a fraudulent trading platform, he said.

The accused and his accomplices lured Srinivasan by giving him stock recommendations on social media. After gaining his trust, they invited him to join a premium trading platform to invest, the officer said.

Despite showing virtual profits of Rs 39 lakh, his withdrawal requests were denied, and additional deposits were demanded, he added.

Realizing the scam, he reported the matter to the Cyber Police of south west district, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary said.

He further said that a team was formed and money trail was checked. The team tracked the accused to Kolkata and on November 27, a raid was conducted, leading to the apprehension of Das.

The accused, previously worked with a bank in Kolkata, police said.