New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a cyber fraudster for allegedly siphoning off Rs10 lakh from a man's bank account using a spurious account, officials said on Monday.

Police said the woman, Apoorv Sisodia, had lodged a complaint on November 18, 2024, alleging that five unauthorised transactions of Rs 2 lakh each were made from his father's bank account.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched.

A police team traced the fraudulent transactions to accounts linked to cyber criminals. Technical surveillance, including mobile IMEI tracking and e-mail account analysis, led the team to Matiaburz in Kolkata, a known cyber fraud hub, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The team raided the location and arrested Mohammad Wasim, the officer said, adding that a mobile phone and a SIM card were seized from him.

During interrogation, Wasim confessed that he had opened a fraudulent bank account in the name of Chaman Aara under the pretext of loan approval, Singh said.

He later handed over the account details to an accomplice in exchange for a commission, the officer added.

The co-accused remains at large, and further investigations are underway, police said.