Delhi Police arrests driver who decamped with Rs 30 lakh of employer from Gujarat

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old driver who allegedly fled with Rs 30 lakh belonging to his employer after a business transaction in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, an official said on Friday. Police arrested Prince, who worked as a driver for the complainant for the past six months, from Bhuj in Gujarat, DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said.

“A local businessman filed a complaint on May 15, alleging that his driver absconded with Rs 30 lakh in cash. Police scanned CCTV footage and raided multiple locations in Delhi. Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, the accused was traced to Bhuj,” the DCP said.

“A team was dispatched to Bhuj, which arrested the accused and recovered about Rs 26 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh from his possession. A cellphone he bought using the stolen money was also seized,” the officer added.

During interrogation, Prince confessed to committing the theft and using part of the stolen amount to buy valuables and fund his stay while evading arrest, the DCP said.