Delhi Police arrests driver who kidnapped, murdered employer's 5-year-old son in Narela

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A man who allegedly kidnapped a five-year-old boy in outer Delhi's Narela area and murdered him in what appears to be a revenge killing has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Neetu, who worked as a driver for the child's father, a local transporter, was arrested on Wednesday, a day after he committed the crime.

According to police, the incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon when the boy went missing while playing outside his house in Narela. Around 3:30 pm, a call regarding a suspected kidnapping was received in Narela Industrial Area.

During the search, the child was found lying unconscious inside a rented room occupied by Neetu, who lived in the same area. "Initial investigation suggests the child was killed using bricks and a knife. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a senior officer said.

Police said preliminary inquiry revealed that Neetu had been harbouring resentment against his employer, who had reprimanded and slapped him on Monday for misbehaving with another driver during a drunken altercation.

"In a fit of rage, Neetu appears to have kidnapped the boy from outside his home and taken him to his room, where he murdered him," the officer said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and kidnapping, has been registered at the Narela police station, police added. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ