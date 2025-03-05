Delhi Police arrests drug peddler, seizes heroin worth Rs 1.10 crore

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a drug peddler, seizing with 461 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.10 and illegal firearms from his possession in Shahdara here, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said Mohammad Asif Chaudhary (33), from New Seelampur, was apprehended and a 9 mm pistol along with live cartridges was seized from him.

On February 4, police received a tip-off about the illegal transportation of heroin near a hotel in Anand Vihar, the official said.

A team was formed and a trap was laid near the hotel, where a silver-coloured car was spotted, which was intercepted and the suspect was apprehended, he said.

Upon searching the vehicle approximately 461 grams of heroin and a 9mm pistol with five live cartridges was seized, he added.