Delhi Police arrests drug supplier with heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old alleged drug supplier and recovered 339.5 grams of heroin worth around Rs 1.5 crore from the Civil Lines area, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Guddu, a resident of the Majnu Ka Tila area of Civil Lines, they said.

According to the police, the arrest was made following a tip-off received on Wednesday regarding a person allegedly involved in supplying heroin, who was expected to pass through the Chandgiram Akhara area near the Ring Road red light in Civil Lines on a motorcycle.

Acting on the information, a trap was laid and at around 7.40 pm, on the informer's indication, a motorcyclist was stopped and checked, a senior police officer said.

During the search, police recovered a black polythene packet containing 339.5 grams of heroin. After completing all legal formalities under the provisions of the NDPS Act, the accused was arrested and the contraband seized, the officer said.

During interrogation, Guddu allegedly disclosed that he had procured the recovered heroin from Bareilly and was on his way to supply it in the Trans-Yamuna area, police said.

He further told investigators that he had been involved in the illegal supply of narcotics for the past three to four years.

He also claimed that the motorcycle used for transportation of the drugs had been taken from a friend, a resident of Majnu Ka Tila, on the pretext of personal work, police said.

The motorcycle was also seized.

Police said Guddu was previously involved in an NDPS Act case registered in 2022 at Rani Bagh police station.

Further efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the main source of the narcotics supply chain, the police said. PTI SSJ SSJ APL APL