Delhi Police arrests drug trafficker, recovers 258 grams of heroin

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 258 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 55 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri, has a history of criminal activities. He is a bad character of the Sultanpuri Police Station, he said.

"He was previously involved in seven cases of snatching and theft. A trap in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area was laid and Deepak was apprehended while he was about to deliver a consignment. A search of his scooter led to the discovery of heroin concealed in a polythene packet," said the officer.

An FIR was registered against him and further investigation has been launched, he added.