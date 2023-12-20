Delhi Police arrests e-rickshaw driver, his associate for killing 26-year-old passenger

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men, including an e-rickshaw driver, for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man and robbing him of Rs 400 and his mobile phone near a community centre in northeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Vijay was stabbed four times on his neck and chest. His body was found near a park on the roadside.

"A PCR call was received at the Welcome police station on Tuesday morning. The body was taken for postmortem and an investigation was launched. Later, the victim was identified as Vijay, who was unemployed and was dependent on his sisters," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Police later arrested Shehzad (20), an e-rickshaw driver, and his associate Tahir (36), both residents of the Janta Majdoor Colony.

"We checked the CCTV footage and saw the victim at different locations around 11.29 pm on December 18. We checked all the vehicles and the team zeroed down on an e-rickshaw," said the DCP.

Police said that soon they identified the suspected as Shehzad, who was later arrested.

During interrogation, Shehzad confessed his crime and told police that he, along with his friend Tahir, robbed the passenger of his mobile phone and Rs 400.

"The victim had resisted the robbery bid, but these accused stabbed him on his chest and neck before pushing him out of the e-rickshaw and fled away. We have recovered the robbed mobile phone, SIM card, blood-stained clothes worn by the accused and the e-rickshaw used in the crime. Further investigation is under progress," said the DCP.