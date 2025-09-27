Delhi Police arrests fake IAF officer from Rajasthan for duping woman of Rs 2.5 lakh

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly posing as an Indian Air Force officer to cheat people through fake invoices and letters, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Tasleem Khan, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan.

Two mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the crime were also seized from him, DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

According to the police, a woman from the Chhatarpur area filed a complaint alleging that she was cheated out of over Rs 2.52 lakh by a man posing as an Air Force official.

She alleged that the accused sent her fabricated letters and invoices on IAF letterhead, demanding token fees and other types of charges.

A special team was constituted, and the money trail was traced to Alwar. Khan was apprehended and brought to Delhi following a raid at village Mukandwas in the Ramgarh area of Alwar.

Police said the two seized mobile phones contained evidence of fraudulent activities, including chats with multiple victims.

"During interrogation, Khan disclosed that he would pose as an Air Force personnel on online platforms and lure people into transferring money through forged documents. So far, seven victims have been identified, and efforts are underway to trace others who may have been duped," the DCP said.

The officer added that further interrogation is in progress to identify possible co-accused. PTI BM APL AMJ AMJ