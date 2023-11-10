Delhi Police arrests farmer for burning stubble

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a farmer for allegedly burning stubble on his farmland in Dwarka's Chawla area, an official said on Friday.

The police learnt about the farmer burning stubble in the early hours of Thursday and a team from Chawla police station rushed to the spot, the official said.

"By the time our staff reached the spot, the stubble was already burnt. A fire tender was called to douse the flames," the officer said.

After questioning, Om Prakash was booked under sections of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and other legal provisions and arrested. He later got bail from the court, the police said.

The Delhi government has restricted the burning of stubble amid rising pollution in the city. PTI ALK SZM