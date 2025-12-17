Delhi Police arrests five shooters linked to Bishnoi syndicate in Parry murder case

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested five alleged shooters linked to the Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate for their role in the murder of former Lawrence Bishnoi aide Inderpreet Singh alias Parry in Chandigarh earlier this month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Piyush Piplani (28), Ankush Solanki (23), Kunwarbir (30), Lovepreet Singh (26) and Santokh alias Kapil Khatri (29). They are allegedly involved in a series of high-profile crimes, including their rival gangster Parry's killing on December 1.

The arrests were made in two separate operations by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwah said.

Parry was shot dead in Sector 26 shortly after he stepped out of a club. He was sitting inside his SUV when gunmen opened fire at close range and fled. Parry was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Piplani was the lead shooter in Parry's murder and was also involved in the killing of national-level kabaddi player Sonu Nolta in Panchkula earlier this year. Solanki was another shooter in both cases, the Additional CP (Special Cell) said, adding that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him earlier.

Kunwarbir allegedly drove the tail and getaway vehicle used during the Parry killing. Santokh alias Kapil Khatri was wanted in the murder of Amritsar-based bar and restaurant owner Ashu Mahajan in September this year, while Lovepreet Singh, recently released on bail in another case, had joined the syndicate to carry out further crimes, the officer said.

The arrested accused were also involved in multiple criminal cases across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, including murder, extortion and offences under the Arms Act. Several of them have long criminal records, he added.

According to police, the accused had reached Delhi in batches and were planning another major crime when they were intercepted.

Acting on specific intelligence, teams arrested three of the accused near Ring Road in the Shanti Van area and later apprehended the remaining two near the Sarai Kale Khan bus terminal, they said, adding that four firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized during searches.

Parry, a resident of Chandigarh's Sector 33, had multiple criminal cases registered against him in Punjab and Chandigarh. Though earlier associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he was believed to have later aligned with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, police said.

Soon after the killing, the Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility through a social media post, citing revenge for the murder of their financier in Dubai.

Police said the arrests have averted a potentially serious crime in the national capital. PTI BM SSJ AKY