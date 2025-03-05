Delhi Police arrests four people in firing incident in Jyoti Nagar area

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested four people involved in a firing incident between two groups, leaving five people injured, in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Akash alias Mata (21), Abhishek alias Akash Chikara (30), Ankit alias Monti (24), and Vashu (22).

Three of the accused -- Akash, Abhishek and Vashu -- are undergoing treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) hospital after being injured in the incident, a police officer said.

The incident took place on March 3 at 9 pm in Shakti Garden, Gali Number 1 of Meet Nagar, when two groups opened fire, he added.

The officer said that police were alerted by a caller who reported that his son had been shot by unidentified assailants.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers confirmed that five people were injured, he said.

Following complaints filed by Ankit and Abhishek, cases were registered under relevant sections, including the Arms Act, at Jyoti Nagar Police Station, and an investigation was launched, the officer said.

During the investigation, police held four suspects involved in the shooting. A country-made pistol, believed to have been used in the crime, was recovered from Ankit. PTI SSJ BM OZ OZ