Delhi Police arrests four people involved in multiple car theft cases in Rohini

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly being involved in multiple car theft cases in outernorth Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Friday.

Police said the accused -- Gagan (32), Suman, Shivam (27) and Rahul (27) -- were arrested along with six stolen cars and two mobile phones recovered from their possession, he said.

On 26 February a police team received a tip-off that the accused were planning to sell the stolen vehicles, which were stashed in different locations in area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said.

Based on the tip-ff, the team laid a trap near Bawana Canal and at 3:30 pm a car was spotted approaching from Khera Kalan, he said.

When intercepted, it was found to be stolen from Adarsh Nagar. The team also found another registration plate, which was linked to a theft reported in the Shabad Dairy area, Valsan said.

Gagan and Suman were arrested and two cars were impounded from the Alipur area, the officer said, adding that another trap was laid near in Rohini.

A stolen car from the Mahendra Park area was intercepted, following which Shivam and Rahul were arrested, he added.

During interrogation, the four confessed to their involvement in multiple car thefts. Their criminal activities are being verified, and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.