Delhi Police arrests four wanted criminals

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested four criminals wanted in murder, rioting and Arms Act cases, officials said on Thursday.

Parveej Alam Khan, Varun, Vipin Rana and Arman were wanted in connection with multiple cases registered against them at various police stations in the national capital.

The four accused were arrested during a major operation by the Crime Branch against wanted criminals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police raided four locations in Delhi and Haryana and apprehended the accused, he added.

All four confessed to their roles in various crimes, Goel said. PTI MHS BM OZ SZM