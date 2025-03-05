Delhi Police arrests fraudster in mobile tower scam

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a fraudster allegedly involved in a mobile tower installation scam, solving a cheating case of Rs 88,000, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rahul (30), a resident of Hansi in Haryana, was apprehended after evading arrest by frequently changing his location.

According to police, Subhash Chandra (42) was duped after he received a call promising a steady income through mobile tower installation. The fraudster allegedly took Rs 88,000 and then became untraceable.

Police recovered a laptop and three mobile phones from his possession.

During interrogation, Rahul allegedly revealed that he learned cyber fraud techniques from his hometown, where many youngsters were involved in similar crimes. He and his associate allegedly deceived over 20 people in the past year by promising lucrative mobile tower deals, police said. PTI BM BM MNK MNK