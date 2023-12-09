Delhi Police arrests gang member under MCOCA

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a man under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) who is part of a gang that has close nexus with the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Rohit, 34, was arrested from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday and one semi-automatic .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.

According to the police, Rohit is a key member of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, which has close association with Neeraj Banwana, a jailed gangster. Salman and Saddam are also presently lodged in prisons, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said. A case was registered under the MCOC Act against the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, which is instrumental in robberies and extortion, at West Delhi's Hari Nagar in 2019, Kumar said. Rohit was trying to revive the activities of the gang, the DCP said, adding that a non bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him a Tis Hazari curt on November 18, 2023.

During interrogation, Rohit told the police that his gang was planning was to commit a robbery in Kanjhawala, Delhi. PTI ALK RPA