Delhi Police arrests gang member wanted in attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old member of Vikas Lagarpuria gang wanted in an attempt to murder case, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rohit Gahlot, had been absconding for the past four months and was arrested from Murthal in Haryana, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 30, 2024, when a man was shot during a birthday celebration in the Najafgarh area in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said that the complainant, Himanshu told them that around midnight, the accused, Dhare arrived ay ate spot with his accomplices in a car and began hurling abuses at them.

In response, Himanshu and others approached the group to confront them, he said. Following this, Gahlot fired a shot, striking Rohit Bhardwaj near the waist. Subsequently, the assailants fled the scene after threatening the group again, the officer said.

The incident involved members of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, including Dhara alias Dhare, Amit alias Mitta, Sandeep alias Billa, and Gahlot, who fired upon the victim to assert their dominance in the area, police said.

On March 3, police received information regarding Gahlot's whereabouts. They laid a trap and arrested him. They recovered two pistols and three live bullets from his possession.

He is linked to several criminal activities, including extortion, abduction, and attempted murder, an officer said.

Inquiry revealed that the illegal weapons used by the accused to instil fear in the public were stored near a farmhouse close to Paprawat village, he added.

"Gahlot initially ran a restaurant on Palam Road and also worked with his father in the building material supply business. He later got involved in criminal activities after coming into contact with Dhare. He was previously involved in five criminal cases," said the DCP. PTI SSJ BM HIG HIG