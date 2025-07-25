Delhi Police arrests Gangster Naveen Khati, two associates; illegal firearms recovered

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested Gangster Naveen Khati and his two associates for allegedly supplying illegal firearms in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

According to officials, four country-made pistols and 25 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

On July 17, around 10.25 pm police intercepted a car with two occupants near Surhera Mor in Dwarka area. Upon checking the vehicle and frisking the occupants the police team recovered the two pistols and 23 live cartridges, an officer said.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Kumar Maan (42), a resident of Bawana and Devender alias Shooter (40), from Panipat in Haryana.

Devender is a known associate of gangster Naveen and has 13 previous criminal cases registered against him, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, and Arms Act, while Maan has two prior criminal involvements.

"During interrogation, the two revealed that they had procured the firearms from gangster Naveen Khati in a bid to sell them for profit. Based on their disclosure, Khati was later arrested from Mitraon village," the officer added.

A country-made pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession, he said, adding that Khati (50) is a history-sheeter with more than 15 criminal cases registered against him. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM DIV OZ OZ