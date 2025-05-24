Delhi Police arrests Gogi gang member wanted for murder in Rajasthan after encounter

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Gogi gang wanted in a murder case in Rajasthan following a brief exchange of fire in Rohini, officials said on Friday.

The encounter took place late on Thursday night near the Barwala Chowk after police received a tip-off about the presence of Vikash alias Saka, the accused, in the area, a senior police officer said.

“Vikash was intercepted while riding a stolen motorcycle. When signalled to stop, he opened fire at the police team, prompting them to retaliate in self-defence. One bullet hit Vikash on his right leg before he was overpowered and taken into custody," the officer said.

One pistol, three live rounds, a mobile phone and the stolen motorcycle were recovered from the accused's possession, he added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Vikash was a key member of the Gogi gang, who was wanted in a case of kidnapping and murder in Rajasthan's Alwar.

“The accused and his cousin are accused of strangling a man and later setting his body on fire in Alwar district. A missing person complaint was registered in Haryana in this regard," the officer said.

"The accused's mobile phone contained some suspicious messages, which are under examination," the officer said.

Vikash also had five cases, including for murder, registered against him in Haryana, he added. PTI SSJ ARI ARI