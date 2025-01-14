Delhi Police arrests Hashim Baba gang member wanted in MCOC Act

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an active member of Hashim Baba gang who was wanted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act, officials said on Tuesday.

Police also recovered a gun and five live cartridges from the possession of Asrar, the accused, who was arrested from Kashganj in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police traced Asrar to Kashganj where a trap was laid, leading to his arrest. A resident of Welcome area in Delhi, Asrar has a history of involvement in heinous crimes, including murder, extortion and violence," the officer said. PTI BM ARI